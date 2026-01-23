Vaishno Devi yatra suspended due to heavy snowfall in J&K

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended after the first snowfall of the season in Jammu and Kashmir 's Trikuta Hills. The holy shrine, which is a major pilgrimage site, was covered in snow on Friday morning after heavy rain and snowfall affected several regions of the state. The weather change necessitated authorities to suspend the pilgrimage for safety reasons.

Scenic yet hazardous Snowfall transforms pilgrimage route into winter wonderland The snowfall started on Thursday evening in high-altitude areas and continued till Friday morning. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, perched atop the Trikuta Hills, was blanketed in snow, turning steep paths and surrounding mountains into a picturesque winter wonderland. Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, with Srinagar receiving its first this season, leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and cancellation of all flights in Srinagar

Safety measures Yatra suspended for safety, pilgrims advised caution In view of the heavy snowfall, the authorities of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board decided to suspend the Yatra. Pilgrims already at the Katra base camp have been advised to stay cautious. No new yatris are being allowed to start their trek until weather conditions improve and paths are deemed safe for travel.

Daily life affected Heavy snowfall disrupts daily life in J&K The heavy snowfall has also disrupted normal life in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the closure of major roads and highways. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to snow accumulation and slippery conditions at several points. Schools in hilly districts have been shut as a precautionary measure against the severe weather conditions.

