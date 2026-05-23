Hemkund Sahib reopens in Uttarakhand with shobha yatra and kirtans
India
Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand just opened its doors for this year's pilgrimage season.
The morning started with a lively Shobha Yatra from Govindghat, carrying the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji to the shrine, led by Panj Pyaras.
Devotees filled the air with chants of Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal, and enjoyed kirtans backed by an Indian Army band.
About 6,500 devotees joined recitals
About 6,500 people offered prayers on day one, joining recitations and music led by Bhai Shubhdeep Singh.
Trust chairman Narinder Jeet Singh Bindra encouraged visitors to use the new Ratura Gurudwara facilities to help ease crowding.
The Indian Army had cleared snow from the steep path, over 15,000 feet up, to make sure everyone could reach safely.