Hemkund Sahib reopens in Uttarakhand with shobha yatra and kirtans

About 6,500 devotees joined recitals

About 6,500 people offered prayers on day one, joining recitations and music led by Bhai Shubhdeep Singh.

Trust chairman Narinder Jeet Singh Bindra encouraged visitors to use the new Ratura Gurudwara facilities to help ease crowding.

The Indian Army had cleared snow from the steep path, over 15,000 feet up, to make sure everyone could reach safely.