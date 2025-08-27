Himachal: 10,000 Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims stranded amid heavy rains India Aug 27, 2025

Heavy rains have brought the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh to a standstill, leaving about 10,000 pilgrims stuck across Chamba, Bharmaur, and Saloni as of Wednesday.

The pilgrimage began on August 17 but had to be suspended on August 25 due to dangerous weather.

With roads damaged and mobile networks down, many are worried about the safety of those stranded.