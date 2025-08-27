Next Article
Himachal: 10,000 Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims stranded amid heavy rains
Heavy rains have brought the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh to a standstill, leaving about 10,000 pilgrims stuck across Chamba, Bharmaur, and Saloni as of Wednesday.
The pilgrimage began on August 17 but had to be suspended on August 25 due to dangerous weather.
With roads damaged and mobile networks down, many are worried about the safety of those stranded.
Over 580 roads blocked
Landslides and flash floods have caused major chaos in the region—over 580 roads are blocked and hundreds of power transformers and water supply schemes aren't working.
The Chandigarh-Manali Highway is especially hard-hit.
A yellow alert for more rain is still in place, so rescue teams are racing to clear roads and restore basic services while keeping everyone safe.