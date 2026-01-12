Himachal navy officer among Indians on tanker seized by US

Three Indian nationals are among the crew members of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, which was seized by the United States last week. The ship was apprehended in the North Atlantic following a weeks-long pursuit. The US authorities have claimed that the vessel was transporting oil connected to Venezuela, breaching international sanctions. The crew of 28 included 17 Ukrainians, six Georgians, two Russians and three Indians.

Plea for help Family of detained Indian officer seeks government intervention Among those detained is Rakshit Chauhan, a 26-year-old Merchant Navy officer from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. His family has now sought the government's help for his return. "Please ensure safe return of my son Rakshit," said his mother, Reeta Devi. She added that Rakshit's marriage was scheduled for February 19 and they last spoke to him on January 7. "We appeal to the prime minister and external affairs minister to ensure safe return of Rakshit and two others," she said.

Ongoing probe US investigation underway, Russia criticizes seizure The entire crew is currently being held as US investigators look into the ship's ownership and compliance with maritime laws. Rakshit joined the Merchant Navy on August 1, 2025. He later joined a Russian corporation, which sent him to Venezuela for his first maritime mission, but the vessel was stopped at the border, according to his father. After a 10-day wait at the border, the firm called the ship back when the US captured it, he added.