Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains block major highways, travel difficult
Heavy monsoon rains have caused significant disruption in Himachal Pradesh, blocking nearly 600 roads—including major highways like the Attari-Leh Road (NH-3) and Old Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH-5).
Travel is difficult, especially in Kullu and Mandi districts, which are the most affected.
Even though the rain has eased up a bit, getting around remains challenging.
380 deaths this season alone
Since June 20, the state has faced serious damage—over 570 power transformers and nearly 380 water supply schemes are down.
Tragically, there have been 380 deaths from landslides, flash floods, and road accidents this season alone; about 40 people are still missing. Losses so far add up to ₹4,306 crore.
The weather department says more heavy rain is coming to places like Kangra and Sirmaur this weekend.
Meanwhile, efforts are focused on recovery and keeping people safe as they brace for more challenges.