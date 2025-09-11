Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains block major highways, travel difficult

380 deaths this season alone

Since June 20, the state has faced serious damage—over 570 power transformers and nearly 380 water supply schemes are down.

Tragically, there have been 380 deaths from landslides, flash floods, and road accidents this season alone; about 40 people are still missing. Losses so far add up to ₹4,306 crore.

The weather department says more heavy rain is coming to places like Kangra and Sirmaur this weekend.

Meanwhile, efforts are focused on recovery and keeping people safe as they brace for more challenges.