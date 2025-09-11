Patiala court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Pathanjra

Pathanmajra's lawyer says they'll challenge bail denial in High Court

Pathanmajra slipped away during a police raid at his relative's house in Karnal—a chaotic scene with gunfire and stone-pelting.

He now faces extra charges for obstructing police work and escaping with help from his relative Gurnam Singh Laddi.

Just before he disappeared, the Punjab government pulled his security cover.

Meanwhile, the case is getting political attention as Pathanmajra claims the FIR was payback for criticizing AAP leadership.

Police are still searching for him across several states.