Feeding strays in Chandigarh? You might have to pay a fine

Caregivers must keep feeding spots clean

The city has picked about 60 official feeding points so far and is asking local groups to suggest more—just not near kids' play areas or busy entrances.

Caregivers must keep these spots clean, or they risk fines too.

If you don't pay up within 10 days, it could show up on your water or property tax bill. Repeat offenders might face even tougher action.

The goal: keep things safe for everyone while still looking out for the city's strays.