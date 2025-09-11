Next Article
UP: Class 12 student kills classmate over trivial argument
A tragic fight broke out between two Class 12 students at Indira Gandhi Inter College in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
What started as a minor argument quickly turned violent when one student stabbed the other multiple times.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, the injured student could not be saved.
Police investigating circumstances leading to incident
Police have detained one student and are searching for another who escaped after the incident.
The victim's family says he had been threatened before and suspects more people might be involved.
Forensic teams are on the case, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Yadav stated that police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.