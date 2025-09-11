Trump picks Sergio Gor as US envoy to India
US President Donald Trump has tapped Sergio Gor to be the next US Ambassador to India, with the announcement made on September 10, 2025.
Gor is set for a Senate hearing on September 11, where he'll discuss plans to boost India-US ties.
His nomination signals just how important this partnership is for both countries right now.
Gor's age and backing signal fresh approach
At just 38, Gor would be the youngest US ambassador ever sent to India—a move some observers see as a push for fresh ideas and stronger cooperation.
The influential US-India Strategic Partnership Forum has already backed him, saying he's ready to tackle challenges between the two nations.
With a dual role covering South and Central Asia, Gor's appointment could mean renewed momentum after months without an ambassador.