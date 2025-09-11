Nepal unrest: India issues travel advisory for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra India Sep 11, 2025

If you're heading for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, heads up—the Indian Embassy in Beijing recently issued a travel advisory.

Unrest in Nepal has disrupted routes, leaving some travelers stranded in Tibet.

The embassy is advising everyone to exercise due caution due to tough terrain and altitude, keep an eye on local updates, and reach out to Indian embassies in Beijing or Kathmandu if you need help.