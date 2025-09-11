Nepal unrest: India issues travel advisory for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
If you're heading for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, heads up—the Indian Embassy in Beijing recently issued a travel advisory.
Unrest in Nepal has disrupted routes, leaving some travelers stranded in Tibet.
The embassy is advising everyone to exercise due caution due to tough terrain and altitude, keep an eye on local updates, and reach out to Indian embassies in Beijing or Kathmandu if you need help.
Over 1,000 injured in protests
Protests led by Gen-Z Nepal have rocked the country since September 8, demanding transparency and pushing back against a government social media ban.
Sadly, things have turned violent—30 people have died and over 1,000 are injured as security forces respond with live rounds and tear gas.
Hospitals are stretched thin, and rights groups are calling for fair investigations and support for those affected.