Nepal's border with India shut, over 12,000 vehicles stranded
The Bihar-Nepal border has been shut down following riots and a major jailbreak in Nepal, leaving over 12,000 vehicles stuck at key crossings like Raxaul and Jogbani.
Train service between Jaynagar and Kurtha is also on hold for now.
The closure is causing big headaches for travelers and locals on both sides.
Nepal's border closure hits trade hard
With the border closed, trade has taken a major hit—about ₹500 crore lost as essentials like fish and veggies can't get into Nepal.
Some traders are risking unsafe routes to keep things moving.
Security is tight after 500 prisoners broke out of a Nepalese jail; 10 have been caught so far, including two Indians.
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to help tourists near the Nepal border get home safely, setting up helplines just in case.