Nepal's border with India shut, over 12,000 vehicles stranded

Nepal's border closure hits trade hard

With the border closed, trade has taken a major hit—about ₹500 crore lost as essentials like fish and veggies can't get into Nepal.

Some traders are risking unsafe routes to keep things moving.

Security is tight after 500 prisoners broke out of a Nepalese jail; 10 have been caught so far, including two Indians.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to help tourists near the Nepal border get home safely, setting up helplines just in case.