MP woman fights off jackal for half an hour
Earlier this week, Surajia Bai Jatav, a 65-year-old from Barkhadi village, Madhya Pradesh, was attacked by a jackal while cutting fodder.
Despite serious injuries and heavy blood loss, she managed to strangle the animal after a tense half-hour struggle.
She used her sari to strangle the animal
Jatav was bitten multiple times on her legs and hands but refused to give up.
Even as she weakened, she held onto the jackal's jaws for about 30 minutes.
Using her sari as a makeshift noose, she finally strangled the jackal before collapsing.
Villagers found her unconscious in field
Villagers found her unconscious in her field and rushed her to hospital. She was treated for 18 bite wounds and given anti-rabies shots.
Doctors say she's stable now and should recover in about a week—her family is hugely relieved after fearing the worst.