Haryana: 30 migrant workers injured in tractor-trolley accident
On Wednesday, a tractor-trolley carrying migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh overturned near Kudal Bass village in Bhiwani, Haryana, leaving 30 people hurt.
The group was traveling from Kudal Bass village to Shyam Kalan village to pick cotton when the driver lost control after jumping off the tractor to avoid a motorbike, and the vehicle toppled by the roadside.
All out of danger
Everyone injured—including women and kids—got immediate medical help at a local health center before being moved to Bhiwani Civil Hospital. Thankfully, all are now out of danger.
Police are talking to witnesses like Mobein, who shared that the driver jumped off suddenly after spotting the bike, which led to the accident.
Authorities are looking into every detail to figure out exactly what happened.