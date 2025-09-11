Next Article
Madhya Pradesh tourists stranded in Nepal amid violent protests
Fourteen tourists from Madhya Pradesh have found themselves stuck in Nepal after violent protests broke out just a day after they arrived in Kathmandu on September 9.
One of the travelers, Nirdesh Aggarwal, captured scenes from his hotel showing burning shops and chaos outside.
Families back home waiting for news
Back home in Chhatarpur, families are anxiously waiting for updates since communication is tough.
Nutan Kushwaha is hoping for news about her son Pushpendra and his family.
The group is counting on help from Indian authorities—one tourist, Rajeev, said they're relying on PM Modi to get them home safely.
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that efforts are underway with the Indian Embassy to bring everyone back soon.