Madhya Pradesh tourists stranded in Nepal amid violent protests

Families back home waiting for news

Back home in Chhatarpur, families are anxiously waiting for updates since communication is tough.

Nutan Kushwaha is hoping for news about her son Pushpendra and his family.

The group is counting on help from Indian authorities—one tourist, Rajeev, said they're relying on PM Modi to get them home safely.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that efforts are underway with the Indian Embassy to bring everyone back soon.