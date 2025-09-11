Nepal jail breakouts: 12 inmates caught trying to enter India
Twelve inmates who broke out of Nepalese prisons during recent violent protests were caught trying to cross into Uttar Pradesh recently.
The group—eight stopped near Siddharthnagar and four near the Sonauli border in Maharajganj—were part of a larger wave of escapes sparked by the deteriorating law and order situation in Nepal.
Five Indians among detainees
Border security teams intercepted the escapees at key checkpoints, acting quickly to prevent unauthorized entry as tensions remain high in Nepal.
Among those detained are five Indian nationals and three Nepalis facing charges like sexual assault, theft, and drug offenses.
Authorities say investigations are ongoing, with Indian and Nepalese officials working together to keep the border secure and send fugitives back according to legal protocols.