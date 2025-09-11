Mohan Bhagwat's birthday: Notable achievements of RSS chief
Mohan Bhagwat, the head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), turns 75 this Thursday—right as RSS celebrates its 100th year.
Born in Chandrapur, Maharashtra in 1950, he grew up with strong RSS roots thanks to his father's influence.
Over the years, Bhagwat has become a key figure known for blending tradition with a modern outlook and encouraging national unity.
From vet to RSS chief
Bhagwat studied veterinary science before jumping into full-time work with RSS during the Emergency in 1975.
He climbed the ranks through major roles and became the sixth Sarsanghchalak (chief) in 2009.
He is known for urging the RSS family to participate in social causes like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.
His vision for a better India
Outside his organizational duties, Bhagwat is passionate about music and singing and even plays several instruments.
He's also behind "Panch Parivartan," a vision that highlights harmony, family values, care for nature, civic duty, and national pride.