Mohan Bhagwat's birthday: Notable achievements of RSS chief

From vet to RSS chief

Bhagwat studied veterinary science before jumping into full-time work with RSS during the Emergency in 1975.

He climbed the ranks through major roles and became the sixth Sarsanghchalak (chief) in 2009.

He is known for urging the RSS family to participate in social causes like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.