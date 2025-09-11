Next Article
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after 14-day closure due to landslide
After being shut for 14 days due to heavy rains, flash floods, and a major landslide, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway—Kashmir's only all-weather road link—partially reopened in early September 2025.
Crews cleared a huge debris field near Tharad-Jakheni in Udhampur district and built a 300-metre temporary diversion so vehicles could finally move again.
Key roads in J&K also reopened
Over 4,000 vehicles were stuck during the closure, disrupting supplies to Kashmir and pausing the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage for over two weeks.
While small vehicles are now moving smoothly, other key roads in J&K have also reopened, but with nearly 12,000km of roads damaged by recent floods and landslides, repair work is ongoing.