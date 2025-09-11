Next Article
Class 12 student killed by classmates during school hours
A tragic incident unfolded at Indira Gandhi Smarak Inter College in Prayagraj on Wednesday, where a 17-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly killed by two of his classmates during school hours.
The suspects reportedly led the victim to the school roof, attacked him with a knife, and then escaped through nearby fields.
Investigation underway, efforts on to track down accused
Police are investigating whether an old rivalry led to the attack.
The incident happened around 11:30am and was reported by the victim's younger brother, who also studies at the school.
Four others—Vijay Kumar Pandey, Rameshwar Prasad Tiwari, Dimpy Pandey, and Pappu Mishra—are being questioned.
Deputy Commissioner Vivek Chandra Yadav said efforts are ongoing to track down those involved as the investigation continues.