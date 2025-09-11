Private universities can now award medical degrees

What this means for students

If this passes, it could increase the number of medical seats in the state, so fewer students might feel forced to head abroad for their MBBS dreams.

The government's also greenlit 359 new college sites for 2026-27 and made it easier to get approval online.

Plus, they're working on filling about 15,000 teaching jobs—starting with contract hires, while permanent recruitment is pending the appointment of a new governor—to boost quality across colleges.

It's a big step toward making higher education more accessible and future-ready in Maharashtra.