Rapid rail to connect Delhi, Meerut in under an hour

Once fully open, the Namo Bharat line could take about 100,000 cars off NCR roads every day—think less traffic and cleaner air. Trains will hit speeds up to 160km/h and get you from end to end in under an hour.

First of 8 planned rapid rail lines

This isn't just one fancy rail line—it's the first of eight planned for the region.

The idea is to connect everything at key hubs like Sarai Kale Khan.

So getting around NCR is about to get a whole lot smoother (and faster) for everyone.