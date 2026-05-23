Himachal Pradesh hit by thunderstorms Rohtang snow yellow alert issued
Himachal Pradesh finally got some cool weather this week: thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds swept through the state on Friday.
Rohtang Pass in Kullu district even saw fresh snowfall, making tourists pretty happy.
With all this action, the weather department issued a yellow alert for storms and strong winds in several districts for Saturday.
Fruit growers fear hail damage
Rainfall ranged from 10mm to over 13mm in places like Kalpa, Bhuntar, and Manali.
Shimla's thunderstorm brought temperatures down from an unusually high 30.5 degrees Celsius to much more comfortable levels.
The snowy scenes are great news for hotels and tourism in Kullu-Manali, but fruit growers are worried about hailstorms possibly damaging their crops.
Himachal forecast: isolated rain or snow
More light rain or snow is expected at isolated spots on May 24-25.
Temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees during the day and 3 to 6 degrees at night this week.