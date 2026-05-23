Himachal Pradesh hit by thunderstorms Rohtang snow yellow alert issued

Fruit growers fear hail damage

Rainfall ranged from 10mm to over 13mm in places like Kalpa, Bhuntar, and Manali.

Shimla's thunderstorm brought temperatures down from an unusually high 30.5 degrees Celsius to much more comfortable levels.

The snowy scenes are great news for hotels and tourism in Kullu-Manali, but fruit growers are worried about hailstorms possibly damaging their crops.