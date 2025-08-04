Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Man killed, 2 injured in rock boulder accident
Shimla district saw a heartbreaking accident on Sunday when a giant boulder crashed onto a car near Dhami, killing 37-year-old Lekhraj instantly.
The car, carrying three people, was knocked into a gorge by the impact. The two others were injured and taken to IGMC Shimla for treatment.
Driver of tipper died on spot
On the same day in Mandi district's Balichowki area, a public works tipper fell into a gorge after the ground gave way while clearing debris—driver Hemraj died on the spot and another worker was hurt.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared his condolences with both families after these tragic incidents.