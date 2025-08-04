Next Article
UP floods: 12 dead, over 84,000 people affected
Massive floods in Uttar Pradesh have left at least 12 people dead and affected over 84,000 people.
Overflowing rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna have swamped hundreds of villages in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, and Agra, damaging crops and houses along the way.
Relief camps set up for thousands
Floodwaters have hit over 400 villages, wrecked farmland, and damaged hundreds of homes.
To help out, relief camps are up for thousands who lost their homes; food packets, clean water tablets, and medical supplies are being handed out.
Eleven ministers are on the ground with rescue teams to coordinate support so people get what they need fast.