Dharmasthala burial case: Activist claims saw minor girl buried

SIT is already investigating the case

If Jayanth files the complaint, it could mean an FIR and possibly digging up more sites.

The SIT is already looking into claims from a former sanitation worker who says he was forced to bury bodies of women and minors—some reportedly victims of assault or murder.

Excavations at eight spots have turned up skeletal remains, a torn blouse, and even a PAN card, though some sites had nothing.

Meanwhile, the SIT has opened a public helpline for tips and is keeping things under wraps as they collect evidence and statements.

An RTI also revealed that police records of unnatural deaths from 2000-2015 were deleted, raising even more questions about what really happened.