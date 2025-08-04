Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Class 11 student found dead inside locked well
An 11th-grade student named Mugilan, who went missing from his school hostel in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, was found dead inside a well covered with an iron grill on campus.
Teachers noticed he was missing, and after his parents confirmed he hadn't come home, police searched the school and discovered his body on Sunday.
Parents suspect foul play
Mugilan's parents are questioning how their son ended up under a locked iron grill covering the well and suspect something suspicious. Police are investigating possible foul play.
In a separate incident, a 9-year-old student in Rajasthan died of a heart attack during lunch at school.