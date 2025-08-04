Mother, 2 daughters found dead inside home in Andhra Pradesh

Dhan Prasad detained for questioning

Police are treating this as a triple homicide, with missing mobile phones raising suspicions of foul play.

Dhan Prasad has been detained for questioning since his account is under local scrutiny.

Forensic teams have collected evidence, while post-mortems are underway at Government Hospital, Peddapuram.

District Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav shared that "all angles" are being investigated—including possible insider involvement—as the community reels from this shocking crime.