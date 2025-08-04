Mother, 2 daughters found dead inside home in Andhra Pradesh
A heartbreaking case from Kakinada district—M. Madhuri (30) and her daughters Pushpa Kumari (5) and Jessy (4) were found murdered inside their locked home in Samarlakota's Sitarama Colony on early Sunday morning.
Police say the victims suffered severe head injuries from blunt objects.
The discovery was made by Madhuri's husband, Dhan Prasad, who returned from a night shift and entered the house through the back wall after finding the front door locked.
Dhan Prasad detained for questioning
Police are treating this as a triple homicide, with missing mobile phones raising suspicions of foul play.
Dhan Prasad has been detained for questioning since his account is under local scrutiny.
Forensic teams have collected evidence, while post-mortems are underway at Government Hospital, Peddapuram.
District Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav shared that "all angles" are being investigated—including possible insider involvement—as the community reels from this shocking crime.