Ahmedabad police check IDs of Bengali workers in jewelry hubs

No illegal migrants found at jewelry sites

Police are checking thousands of workers' IDs like Aadhaar cards and voter IDs but making sure not to disrupt work.

Managers and local associations are helping out, which has helped ease worker worries; officials have reassured everyone that legal migrants have nothing to fear.

Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Dabral confirmed no illegal migrants were found at these jewelry sites thanks to strict checks.

Community leaders also clarified that all workers here are verified Bengalis—though dialects may differ, everyone's paperwork is in order.

The crackdown comes as the jewelry sector faces tough times with high gold prices and slow business.