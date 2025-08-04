Ahmedabad police check IDs of Bengali workers in jewelry hubs
After the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Ahmedabad police are stepping up efforts to find and deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
They started with big raids at Chandola lake—890 people were detained, and 209 identified as Bangladeshis.
Now, attention has shifted to KT Plaza and Sahajanand Complex, two major jewelry hubs where many Bengali workers are employed.
No illegal migrants found at jewelry sites
Police are checking thousands of workers' IDs like Aadhaar cards and voter IDs but making sure not to disrupt work.
Managers and local associations are helping out, which has helped ease worker worries; officials have reassured everyone that legal migrants have nothing to fear.
Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Dabral confirmed no illegal migrants were found at these jewelry sites thanks to strict checks.
Community leaders also clarified that all workers here are verified Bengalis—though dialects may differ, everyone's paperwork is in order.
The crackdown comes as the jewelry sector faces tough times with high gold prices and slow business.