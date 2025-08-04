Army officer breaks jaw of SpiceJet staffer at Srinagar Airport
At Srinagar Airport, an Indian Army officer, Lt Col Ritesh Kumar Singh, allegedly attacked four SpiceJet ground staff on July 26 after being told his cabin bags were over the 7kg limit.
When asked to pay extra charges and stopped from boarding, he reportedly lost his cool and assaulted the staff with punches and a queue stand.
The incident left one employee with a spinal fracture and another with serious jaw injuries.
Airline seeks Singh's flying ban
Police have filed two FIRs against Singh for assault.
SpiceJet called the attack a "murderous assault" and has asked aviation authorities to ban him from flying. The airline is sharing CCTV footage with investigators.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army says it's cooperating fully and stands by its commitment to discipline as police continue their inquiry.