Mukhtar Ansari's son arrested for trying to reclaim father's properties India Aug 04, 2025

Umar Ansari, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly faking documents to get back his father's seized properties.

These assets had been taken by the government under anti-gangster laws.

After Mukhtar's death earlier this year, Umar reportedly used forged signatures from his mother, Afshan (who is currently missing and has a reward out for her), in an attempt to reclaim the properties.