Mukhtar Ansari's son arrested for trying to reclaim father's properties
Umar Ansari, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly faking documents to get back his father's seized properties.
These assets had been taken by the government under anti-gangster laws.
After Mukhtar's death earlier this year, Umar reportedly used forged signatures from his mother, Afshan (who is currently missing and has a reward out for her), in an attempt to reclaim the properties.
Multiple charges filed against Umar
Police in Ghazipur have filed multiple charges against Umar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
He was picked up in Lucknow, and officials say investigations are still ongoing.
With these latest moves, it looks like the Ansari family is facing even more legal trouble as authorities dig deeper into the forgery case.