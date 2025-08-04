Rajasthan CM's plane lands at wrong airstrip , pilots suspended
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's chartered plane accidentally landed at the wrong airstrip in Phalodi on July 31.
The Dassault Falcon 2000 was meant for the Air Force Station but ended up at the civil airport nearby.
Once the crew realized, they quickly took off again and safely landed just five kilometers away at the intended spot.
DGCA launches investigation into incident
The aviation authority (DGCA) has suspended both pilots and launched an investigation to figure out what went wrong.
Early reports say both runways look pretty similar and a lack of detailed briefing may have played a part.
There are also concerns about whether the civil strip could even handle such a big jet, plus questions about how well military and civil teams coordinate during mix-ups like this.