Uttarakhand: Boy slips into floodwaters, dies
An 11-year-old boy, Yash Singh, sadly lost his life after slipping into floodwaters in Khamaria village, Udham Singh Nagar, following days of heavy rain.
Local officials confirmed his body was recovered from the waterlogged area.
Family to get ₹4 lakh compensation
Singh's family will receive ₹4 lakh as compensation.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has put several Uttarakhand districts on "orange alert" for more heavy rain and possible flooding over the next few days—so locals are being urged to stay safe and watch out for weather updates.