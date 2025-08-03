Assam gets voter list update ahead of assembly elections

Update alone won't fix demographic issues, says Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says updating the voter list alone won't fix deeper demographic issues, pointing out Assam uses a 1971 citizenship cut-off date (not 1951 like the rest of India).

The last NRC process left nearly 2 million people off the list, sparking big concerns.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have criticized how some refugee documents weren't accepted—impacting groups like Bengalee Hindus and Koch Rajbonshis.

This new revision aims to make sure everyone who belongs on Assam's rolls is counted fairly.