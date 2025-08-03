Next Article
Delhi court overturns magistrate's 'hands up' punishment to accused
A Delhi Sessions Court has overturned a magistrate's unusual order that forced four accused, including Kuldeep and Rakesh, to stand in court with their hands raised until the court rose for the day as punishment for not submitting bail bonds in a 2018 land grab case.
The group had been found guilty under IPC Section 228 for allegedly delaying the proceedings.
Sessions judge calls punishment illegal
The Sessions Judge called the punishment illegal and said it violated basic rights, pointing out that simply missing bail bonds doesn't count as contempt.
The court also noted the accused weren't given a chance to explain themselves before being punished.
Going forward, judges were reminded to respect personal liberty and apply legal rules fairly.