Delhi court overturns magistrate's 'hands up' punishment to accused India Aug 03, 2025

A Delhi Sessions Court has overturned a magistrate's unusual order that forced four accused, including Kuldeep and Rakesh, to stand in court with their hands raised until the court rose for the day as punishment for not submitting bail bonds in a 2018 land grab case.

The group had been found guilty under IPC Section 228 for allegedly delaying the proceedings.