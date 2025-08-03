Next Article
Lt col thrashes SpiceJet staff over cabin baggage charge
At Srinagar Airport, Indian Army Lt Col R K Singh allegedly attacked four SpiceJet employees after refusing to pay extra for carrying 16kg of cabin baggage—well over the 7kg limit.
The situation got out of hand, with Singh reportedly punching, kicking, and even using a queue stand as a weapon.
Several staff suffered serious injuries, and the whole incident was caught on CCTV.
Singh claims he was assaulted
Police have filed a case against Singh for causing hurt, while he's also claimed the airline staff assaulted him—so there's now an FIR against them too.
SpiceJet wants him banned from flying and has asked aviation authorities to step in.
The Indian Army says it's cooperating fully and is committed to handling things by the book.