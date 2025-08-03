Malegaon blast case: Joshi welcomes acquittal, says was long-held belief
Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, a senior RSS leader, welcomed the NIA court's decision to acquit all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
He said the verdict backs his long-held belief that it was a conspiracy and called for authorities to dig deeper and find out who was really behind the deadly attack that killed six and injured about 100 people in Maharashtra.
Joshi claimed there was a plot against top RSS leaders
Back in 2011, while serving as RSS Sarkaryawah, Joshi claimed there was a plot against top RSS leaders based on intercepted conversations involving some of the accused.
Controversy over Mumbai's language
Joshi has made headlines before—most recently when he said "Mumbai has many languages" and newcomers don't need to learn Marathi.
The remark upset Marathi pride groups and led Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to publicly reaffirm Marathi as Maharashtra's state language.