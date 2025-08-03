Malegaon blast case: Joshi welcomes acquittal, says was long-held belief India Aug 03, 2025

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, a senior RSS leader, welcomed the NIA court's decision to acquit all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

He said the verdict backs his long-held belief that it was a conspiracy and called for authorities to dig deeper and find out who was really behind the deadly attack that killed six and injured about 100 people in Maharashtra.