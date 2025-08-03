Next Article
NH10 shut due to landslides, alternate routes for light vehicles
NH10—the main road linking Kalimpong (West Bengal) and Sikkim—is closed after landslides caused cracks along a 30km stretch from Sevoke to Chitrey.
The shutdown started Sunday night, making travel tricky for anyone heading in or out of Sikkim.
Heavy vehicles not allowed
Light vehicles can still reach Gangtok using alternate routes like Siliguri-Jorbungalow-Teesta Bazaar-Rangpo-Gangtok, but heavy vehicles aren't allowed for now because of safety risks.
Officials say the road will stay closed until they finish repairs and it's safe again.