Two Nigerian men found dead in Delhi
Two Nigerian men, Joshep and Chibitern, were found dead on Sunday in a rented house in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.
Both had just arrived at the place a day earlier, and their bodies were discovered on the first floor, and police were informed.
Investigation is on
Forensic teams checked the scene but didn't find any visible injuries, so police aren't suspecting foul play right now.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to figure out what happened.
The investigation is still ongoing as police try to piece together how things unfolded.