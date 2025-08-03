Woman, neighbor kill husband after daughter catches them in bed
In Gurugram, a 37-year-old man named Vikram was murdered by his wife Soni Devi and her neighbor Ravindra after an explicit video of the two was discovered by Soni's daughter.
The pair, who had been having an affair, planned the murder online and abducted Vikram on July 26 as he returned from work.
With help from three others—Manish, Fariyaad, and Ravindra's uncle Santarpal—they strangled Vikram with a rope and buried his body near Mohammadpur Jharsa village.
All suspects arrested, investigation underway
To cover their tracks, Soni filed a fake missing person report two days later.
The truth came out when Ravindra confessed during police questioning and led officers to Vikram's grave.
All five suspects have been arrested; Soni is in judicial remand while the others are in police custody.
Police are still digging into the case to understand everyone's roles, as the incident has left the local community shaken and raised tough questions about trust and domestic violence.