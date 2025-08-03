Woman, neighbor kill husband after daughter catches them in bed India Aug 03, 2025

In Gurugram, a 37-year-old man named Vikram was murdered by his wife Soni Devi and her neighbor Ravindra after an explicit video of the two was discovered by Soni's daughter.

The pair, who had been having an affair, planned the murder online and abducted Vikram on July 26 as he returned from work.

With help from three others—Manish, Fariyaad, and Ravindra's uncle Santarpal—they strangled Vikram with a rope and buried his body near Mohammadpur Jharsa village.