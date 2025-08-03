Odisha exam leak: Board VP arrested after paper sold for ₹2.5L

Mohanty and Moharana were allegedly in cahoots

Investigators say data entry operator Jitan Moharana copied the paper from Mohanty's laptop using a pen drive, then passed it to members of a teachers' association who sold it to brokers for ₹2.5 lakh.

Before Mohanty's arrest, Moharana and five others were already in custody.

Over 100 phone calls between Mohanty and Moharana pointed to their teamwork outside office hours—a major move as Odisha cracks down on exam cheating.