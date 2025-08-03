Gurugram woman, lover kill husband after daughter catches them

How the crime unfolded

On July 26, Vikram was abducted near his house by Ravinder and his accomplices Manish and Fariyaad. They strangled him and buried his body with help from Ravinder's uncle Santarpal.

Despite knowing what happened, Devi filed a missing person report days later to throw off police.

Investigators later discovered that Devi and Ravinder had even watched YouTube videos about murder beforehand.

All five accused are now in custody as police dig deeper into the case.