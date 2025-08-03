Gurugram woman, lover kill husband after daughter catches them
A family's secret unraveled in Gurugram when Soni Devi and her alleged lover Ravinder were arrested for killing Devi's husband, Vikram.
The story came to light after their daughter found an explicit video of her mother and Ravinder on his phone. She told her father, leading to a confrontation at home.
After Vikram learned about their affair, Ravinder and two friends decided to kill him.
How the crime unfolded
On July 26, Vikram was abducted near his house by Ravinder and his accomplices Manish and Fariyaad. They strangled him and buried his body with help from Ravinder's uncle Santarpal.
Despite knowing what happened, Devi filed a missing person report days later to throw off police.
Investigators later discovered that Devi and Ravinder had even watched YouTube videos about murder beforehand.
All five accused are now in custody as police dig deeper into the case.