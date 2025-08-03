Next Article
Mumbai man rapes, impregnates 16-year-old sister-in-law; wife threatens victim
A 40-year-old man in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly raping his teenaged sister-in-law several times between March and July 2024.
He lived with his wife and the victim and faces charges under the POCSO Act and Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The girl's elder sister is also in trouble for threatening her and stopping her from getting medical help.
Both the accused have been arrested
After confiding about her pregnancy, the victim was threatened by her elder sister and forced to give birth at home.
When her health worsened, she was finally taken to hospital, where police were alerted.
Both the accused man and his wife have now been arrested.
The girl and her newborn are recovering in hospital, while investigations continue based on her statement.