Air India cancels 2 flights, raises safety concerns again
On August 3, Air India canceled its Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight just before takeoff because the cabin got way too hot.
Earlier that day, a Singapore-Chennai flight was also called off due to a maintenance snag.
Passengers are being rebooked, but these back-to-back cancelations are part of a bigger pattern as Air India deals with technical hiccups and tries to get back on track after a major crash in June.
Major crash in June led to operational checks
Air India's recent troubles aren't random—regulators flagged over 100 operational violations, including serious safety lapses.
After the tragic London crash that claimed 260 lives, the airline's under intense scrutiny and is slowly restoring flights while fixing safety gaps.
If you fly often or follow travel news, it's worth keeping an eye on how airlines handle your safety behind the scenes.