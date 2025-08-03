Air India cancels 2 flights, raises safety concerns again India Aug 03, 2025

On August 3, Air India canceled its Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight just before takeoff because the cabin got way too hot.

Earlier that day, a Singapore-Chennai flight was also called off due to a maintenance snag.

Passengers are being rebooked, but these back-to-back cancelations are part of a bigger pattern as Air India deals with technical hiccups and tries to get back on track after a major crash in June.