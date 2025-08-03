Patna's new double-decker flyover sinks after rain
Patna's brand-new double-decker flyover, opened by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in June, has already started sinking—thanks to persistent heavy rainfall.
Built for ₹422 crore to ease traffic on Ashok Rajpath, the flyover's quick trouble is now raising eyebrows about how well big city projects are planned and managed during floods.
Parts of city underwater
The flyover has two decks stretching over key city spots like Gandhi Maidan and Science College, with links to Patna Medical College Hospital.
But after heavy rainfall over the past few days, parts of the city—including Kankarbagh and Rajendra Nagar—were underwater.
The drainage couldn't keep up, leaving sections of the new flyover damaged.
Rapid urban growth outpacing smart planning
Officials wanted to turn Ashok Rajpath into a four-level corridor: two decks for vehicles, a ground road, and even an underground metro.
But this early setback is making people wonder if rapid urban growth is outpacing smart planning—especially in flood-prone cities like Patna.