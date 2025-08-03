Next Article
Odisha man killed over witchcraft suspicion, body dumped in dam
A 35-year-old man in Odisha's Malasapadar village was killed by locals who believed he practiced witchcraft.
After allegedly abducting and mutilating him, they dumped his body in the Harabhangi Dam.
The police found his body the next day and have started an investigation.
Villager suspected of causing woman's death through black magic
Police say villagers suspected him of causing a woman's death through black magic two weeks earlier.
Worried for their safety, his family had moved away but he returned on August 2 to collect animals—when he was taken and killed.
Fourteen villagers are now being questioned, as the case highlights how dangerous superstitions can still be in some communities.