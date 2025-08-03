Next Article
Man killed by live-in partner after fight over family visit
A 42-year-old man named Harish was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner, Yashmeet Kaur, in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3 on Saturday night.
The couple often argued about Harish visiting his wife and kids, and things turned violent during their latest disagreement.
Police have arrested Kaur and recovered the knife used in the incident.
Police probing Vijay's role in incident
On the day of the incident, Harish withdrew ₹7 lakh from his nephew Bharat and left with a man named Vijay.
His last call was to Bharat about a food order around 10pm.
Kaur told Bharat about Harish's death only the next morning.
Now, police are questioning Vijay to piece together what really happened that night and why, while Kaur faces murder charges.