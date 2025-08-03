Man killed by live-in partner after fight over family visit

Police probing Vijay's role in incident

On the day of the incident, Harish withdrew ₹7 lakh from his nephew Bharat and left with a man named Vijay.

His last call was to Bharat about a food order around 10pm.

Kaur told Bharat about Harish's death only the next morning.

Now, police are questioning Vijay to piece together what really happened that night and why, while Kaur faces murder charges.