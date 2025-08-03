Next Article
Bangladeshi man wanted for crimes caught posing as monk in India
A 60-year-old Bangladeshi man, wanted for serious crimes back home, was caught living undercover as a monk in West Bengal's Nadia district.
Acting on a tip-off, the West Bengal Special Task Force and local police tracked him down and arrested him on Saturday night in Tehatta.
He entered India illegally and faked his identity
Turns out, he entered India illegally and faked his identity to dodge charges for heinous crimes in Bangladesh.
When asked for ID during the raid, he came up empty-handed and admitted to forging documents.
The arrest wraps up his attempt to hide out here—and now he faces fresh legal trouble.