Next Article
Ayodhya Ram temple to host grand Vivah Panchami celebration
Ayodhya's Ram temple is gearing up for a big celebration from November 23-25, marking the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita (Vivah Panchami).
The highlight? A massive flag will go up on a 42-foot pole atop the temple, with about 5,000 people—including prominent guests and religious leaders—expected to join in.
Temple complex almost ready
The three-day event will feature creative tableaux of Ram and Sita's marriage, devotional music, and live Ramayana recitals.
The celebrations wrap up with a procession heading to Janakpur in Nepal—where similar traditions are observed.
Plus, the temple complex itself is almost finished, with new gates and tributes to key figures from Lord Ram's story already in place.