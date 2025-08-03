Bareilly: Nepali woman beaten by mob over theft suspicion India Aug 03, 2025

A 30-year-old Nepali woman, Sushmita Saru Magar, was beaten by a mob in Bareilly after locals suspected her of theft.

She was staying at an acquaintance's place and was seen on the terrace making a call, which made people suspicious—especially with recent drone-related smuggling fears in the area.

Trying to escape, she jumped off the roof but was caught and assaulted with sticks, leaving her with two broken teeth and a fractured leg.