Bareilly: Nepali woman beaten by mob over theft suspicion
A 30-year-old Nepali woman, Sushmita Saru Magar, was beaten by a mob in Bareilly after locals suspected her of theft.
She was staying at an acquaintance's place and was seen on the terrace making a call, which made people suspicious—especially with recent drone-related smuggling fears in the area.
Trying to escape, she jumped off the roof but was caught and assaulted with sticks, leaving her with two broken teeth and a fractured leg.
Four men arrested, others being tracked
Footage of Magar pleading for help quickly spread online, leading to public outrage and fast police action.
Four men have been arrested so far based on her statement and video evidence, while others are still being tracked down.
Authorities say they're committed to stopping mob violence and ensuring justice for victims like Magar, who had just lost her job before coming to Bareilly.