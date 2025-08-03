Kerala drafts policy to support senior citizens

Policy aims to ensure equal treatment for all seniors

Kerala is aging faster than anywhere else in India—soon, there'll be more seniors than kids.

The new policy wants to make sure older folks get dignity, equal treatment, and chances to stay active, especially those who are widowed or from marginalized groups.

Plans include more funding for elder care, community support groups, telemedicine, and even disaster plans that consider seniors' needs.

It's all about making sure no one gets left behind as society changes—something that impacts families and communities across generations.