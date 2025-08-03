Kerala drafts policy to support senior citizens
Kerala just rolled out a draft policy focused on making life better for its rapidly growing elderly population.
With people over 60 expected to make up nearly a third of the state by 2051, this update comes after India's first Senior Citizens Commission was set up earlier this year.
The draft aims to modernize care and support as the state ages.
Policy aims to ensure equal treatment for all seniors
Kerala is aging faster than anywhere else in India—soon, there'll be more seniors than kids.
The new policy wants to make sure older folks get dignity, equal treatment, and chances to stay active, especially those who are widowed or from marginalized groups.
Plans include more funding for elder care, community support groups, telemedicine, and even disaster plans that consider seniors' needs.
It's all about making sure no one gets left behind as society changes—something that impacts families and communities across generations.