Army officer beats up SpiceJet staff over baggage delay
A heated baggage dispute at Srinagar Airport on July 26, 2025, turned violent when an Indian Army officer allegedly attacked four SpiceJet ground staff, leaving one with a serious spinal injury.
The moment was caught on video and quickly spread online, showing the officer swinging a queue stand at the staff.
Both sides are treating the incident seriously
All injured staff were taken to the hospital, and police have filed an FIR against the officer.
The Army says it's fully cooperating with the investigation and is committed to discipline.
SpiceJet is moving to ban the officer from flying with them, highlighting how seriously both sides are treating the incident.